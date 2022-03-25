MANKATO — When city leaders sought public input in February and March on whether to equip Mankato police officers with body cameras, area residents expressed overwhelming support.
With that evidence in hand, the City Council is expected to authorize Monday night the purchase of the cameras and related equipment.
In a month-long public comment period starting in mid-February, more than 90% of 72 respondents favored requiring police to use body-worn cameras during most interactions with the public. Support came both from people deeply distrustful of police and from those who believe the video footage will protect officers from inaccurate and dishonest criticism of their behavior.
"It is time police stopped working in the shadows and started working with some transparency," one commenter wrote on the city's "Every Voice" online feedback site. "A person with this much power will not be trusted unless they are acting with full transparency. I do not trust police to do what's in the best interest of the people, only what's in the best interest of the police."
Another commenter had a much more favorable opinion of police: "The vast majority of Peace Officers are dedicated to preserving peace, law, justice and the safety of the citizens to which they are sworn to protect. A significant number of suspects potentially lay claim that their interaction with law enforcement could potentially be unlawful. I believe body cameras ... would greatly support our law enforcement in demonstrating appropriate and lawful means when interacting with the community as well as when dealing with potential suspects."
Just over 93% of the 48 commenters on "Every Voice" supported purchase of the cameras, 2% were opposed and the remainder were ambivalent, typically stating that it depended on the policy in place for how and when the body cams are used. The results were similar for the two-dozen people providing feedback by email or phone calls.
"Overall I believe body cameras for Mankato Public Safety officers is a good idea. They will help to verify accounts of interactions between the public and police," one person wrote. "The policy around these body cameras need to make sure there is punishment for officers who do not employ the cameras properly (don't turn it on, cover it up, etc). Also, I think the public needs to have an easy way to get access to footage and have a community board be able to review footage when needed."
Developing that policy is the next step and will be done in conjunction with the purchase under recommendations to the council by city staff. In fact, state law prescribes how the policy is to be created, including another month-long public comment period expected to start on April 11.
Crafted by Public Safety Director Amy Vokal, the policy will dictate the circumstances when the cameras must be activated and when they can be turned off; how they will be tested to ensure they function properly; how the video will be stored and backed up; rules for how members of the public are notified that they're being recorded; and procedures for ensuring compliance and addressing violations of the policy, including disciplinary action. After public opinion on the proposed policy is gathered — including a public hearing at the May 9 council meeting, the procedures will be reviewed by city staff and other law enforcement agencies in the area with a goal of adopting the policy by June 15.
Assuming the council, which indicated unanimous or near-unanimous support for the camera purchase at earlier meetings, gives the go-ahead Monday night, City Manager Susan Arntz will be authorized to order the equipment through a state purchasing cooperative. The body cams are expected to arrive around July 1 and to be put in use after a training period.
There will be a longer wait for squad-car cameras, which currently have a 10-month lag between when they are ordered and when they are available. City staff is estimating the vehicle cameras won't arrive until approximately March 1 of 2023.
The five-year cost of purchasing and operating the camera system is expected to be $750,000 to $1 million.
