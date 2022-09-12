MANKATO — Mankato Public Safety with assistance from the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office located a deceased male Monday morning near the 600 block of Agency Trail.
The body, which was found at 10:52 a.m., was sent to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office to complete an autopsy and for identification.
Agency Trail is off of South Victory Drive, just north of Balcerzak Drive.
No further information was being released at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.