MANKATO — The man who was found dead following a house fire in Mankato has been identified as 72-year-old James A. Gacke.
Firefighters found Gacke's body in his house at 1403 Carney Ave. after extinguishing a fire in the living room Wednesday morning. A friend who had come to visit Gacke saw smoke and called 911.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Mankato Department of Public Safety Associate Director Jeff Bengtson said Thursday afternoon.
