HENDERSON — A man's body was found Friday night in a wooded area near Henderson.
Law enforcement and family had been searching for Lucas Pfarr, 37, of Le Sueur who had been missing since Aug. 11.
The body has been sent to Anoka County for an autopsy and identification.
Le Sueur County Sherriff's Office said Pfarr's vehicle was located in a wooded area south of Henderson late Friday. The vehicle was found by a relative on land owned by one of Pfarr's family members.
Sheriff's deputies and Le Sueur Police officers found the body nearby.
Authorities say there is no threat to the public and they are not searching for anyone else connected with the case.
