NEW ULM — A Butterfield man whose family had been looking for him for two days was found dead in his vehicle in a cornfield Thursday, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.
Adam Kroecker, 33, was found dead in the field located near County Road 17 about 3 miles east of Comfrey in Mulligan Township.
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office said it does not suspect foul play and there is no risk to public safety.
He was last seeing leaving work Tuesday and his family had been searching for him since that time, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The cause of death is unknown and the case remains under investigation.
