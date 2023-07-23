MANKATO — This year’s Blue Earth County Outstanding Veteran experienced five major World War II battle campaigns that took him throughout southern France, Belgium, Luxembourg and southern Germany. Longtime Mankato resident Dennis Boldt, 98, accepted the award Saturday afternoon on at the county fairgrounds in Garden City.
He does not consider himself a hero. “That’s for those who are still over there,” he said last week, referring to the more than 400,000 U.S. military lives lost overseas between December 1941 and 1945.
“I was a country boy from Mountain Lake who was sent to Europe to fight Hitler. The government decided that for me,” Boldt said, referring to his experiences as an 18-year-old soldier. He was drafted when he was in high school but was granted a deferment until he completed his junior academic year. Boldt was 21 when he returned home in 1946.
He grew up in rural Mountain Lake in a home where German was spoken as well as English. “My German was not good enough for me to be an interpreter,” Boldt said, recounting his duties as a soldier.
Being a bilingual soldier had come in handy at times. During encounters with someone he suspected as an enemy in hiding, Boldt would call out a greeting in German to see how the person reacted.
Joe Steck recommended Boldt for the fair award, a trophy inscribed with his name. “It took a lot of doing to get him to agree,” said Steck, who is a veteran who served decades after his Blue Earth Street neighbor.
“I was a private first class following orders — doing what I was supposed to do. I had pledged an oath to God and to my country, that’s why I was there — to defend the United States and the Constitution,” Boldt said. “A lot of veterans don’t like recognition — I get that. We like to honor individuals for their service ... Dennis Boldt has done quite a lot for our country,” said Dennis Urban of the Fair Board.
The annual award for residents of Blue Earth County has been a part of the fair for several years. Another purpose for the award is to highlight what veterans have done for their communities as well as their participation in organizations such as the American Legion and the VFW, Urban said.
Boldt is a retired custodian and a trained locksmith. The self-described jack of all trades took care of maintenance at several schools in the Mankato district.
Mike McLaughlin, Blue Earth County Veterans Service officer, said Boldt is very deserving of recognition and the recounting of his World War II experiences are phenomenal. “Denny is a gem of a man,” he said. McLaughlin’s office does not handle the fair’s award; however, over the years he’s attended ceremonies highlighting the accomplishments of the county’s veterans.
“The trouble is, we have to rely on suggestions from the public about who to honor. And when it comes to World War II veterans, there’s hardly any of them left,” Urban said. For more information about nominating a veteran, email a request to: info@blueearthcountyfair.org or call 546-3986.
