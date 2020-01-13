WASECA — Waseca Junior and Senior High School was evacuated Monday afternoon after a bomb threat.
A threat was written on a bathroom stall, according to announcements by the Waseca School District and Police Department.
“An investigation was started immediately and is still continuing. The credibility of the threat is undetermined at this time,” a Police Department news release states.
Students were evacuated at 12:24 p.m. Students either went home or went to the Central Building auditorium. Parents can pick students up outside Central, or buses will bring them home at the end of the school day.
Other schools were not evacuated “because the threat was specifically against the JSHS,” according to a district statement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.