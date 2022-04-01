MANKATO — Mankato police are investigating a reported bomb threat at Minnesota State University.
MSU sent out an emergency text alert and email Friday morning stating an April 1 bomb threat had been made for Armstrong Hall and Otto Recreation Center.
Both buildings were searched and no bomb was found, according to the email.
"Armstrong Hall and Otto Recreation Center will be closed until further notice," the email stated. "Employees located in those buildings should plan on working from home on Friday."
In-person classes in the buildings are cancelled. An email from Brian Martensen, interim provost and senior vice president of academic affairs, stated instructors should let students know if classes will be held remotely.
University security is asking anyone with information to call 507-389-2111.
This story will be updated.
