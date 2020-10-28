MANKATO — While the recent $1.9 billion state bonding bill focused on borrowing money to pay for a host of construction and repair projects, the long-debated bipartisan bill also included a change to Minnesota tax code.
If you're a farmer or business owner, you've probably known the code number — section 179 — for a few years. In short, the section dictates how much a business owner pays in taxes when they trade in equipment such as a tractor or combine.
Ever since Congress passed a tax cut and tax law changes in 2017, there was an unforeseen glitch in Minnesota because its tax law didn't conform to the federal changes under section 179. That meant some state farmers often saw significantly higher tax bills on equipment trade-ins.
"We've been lobbying a few years on this. It was probably the biggest dollar amount fix I've ever worked on," said Jamie Beyer, a Wheaton farmer and president of the Mankato-based Minnesota Soybean Growers Association.
Both parties and Gov. Tim Walz supported conforming with federal tax law but couldn't previously agree on details.
The lack of state conformity hit many farmers who had traded in machinery and later found out they owed more in taxes.
If a farmer trades in a combine for a new one, the dealer subtracts the value of the old combine from the cost of the new one, just like people trading in a car or pickup. In the past that exchanging of "like property" by farmers or other business owners usually wasn't considered a taxable event, but it became one for Minnesotans after the federal tax change and the fact the state rules didn't conform to the new federal language.
Some farmers found out a year or two after trading in equipment that they owed more tax, sometimes hundreds of dollars or, in some cases, tens of thousands or even hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Marie Dranttel, a certified public accountant in St. Peter who works with many farmers, said that because the conformity legislation is retroactive she and other tax preparers will have to go back through the past three years' of farmers' tax filings to see if they could benefit from amending their taxes.
"We're going to go back on a case-by-case basis and see what it would do for clients and at least give them an option of what they can do. Whenever there's a retroactive change like this, it brings a lot of work. But we're grateful for the change. From 2020 tax year and going forward, it will be a good change," Dranttel said.
Walz thanked farm groups and their members for lobbying the Legislature recently to get the tax change passed.
“Section 179 conformity made sense two years ago, and it still makes sense today. It provides important relief for our farmers and the agricultural industry in a time of continuing uncertainty," Walz said in a statement to the Soybean Association. "I was proud to sign it into law almost two years after having included it in my 2019 budget proposal, and I am grateful to the farm advocates and legislators who helped get us here.”
Beyer said that as she and other farm group members lobbied the Legislature in recent years without success they'd become discouraged.
"We'd lost hope that this would get done. If it didn't happen now, I don't think it would have happened. We heard over and over from legislators that they supported it but it needed a final push," Beyer said.
"We saw it as money coming out of the pockets of family farmers and businesses across Minnesota."
The soybean growers group represents nearly 28,000 soybean farmers.
