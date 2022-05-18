With only about four days left to act, there's little happening officially at the Minnesota Capitol regarding the $30 million Mankato is hoping to receive for a sewage plant upgrade, or the $7.1 million Minnesota State University would like to begin the replacement project for Armstrong Hall, or the $8.3 million North Mankato requested for a new fieldhouse at Caswell Park.
Neither the House nor the Senate has produced a statewide construction funding bill. The Senate Capital Investment Committee hasn't held a meeting since May 4, when it heard about the need for a potato inspection facility in East Grand Forks. The House Capital Investment Committee's last meeting was March 10, when the agenda included Rep. Luke Frederick's bill to provide nearly half the funding needed for Mankato's regional wastewater treatment plant.
Nonetheless, Frederick, DFL-Mankato, and Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, are fairly optimistic at least some funding for local projects will be included among $1.55 billion in proposed statewide construction spending.
"I'm very hopeful we'll make the final list," Frederick said of the Mankato wastewater funding. "... How much we'll get is still the question."
The sewage plant may be the most consequential matter for most Mankato area residents, simply because its fate could have a noticeable impact on water and sewer charges paid by residents of six communities that send their waste to the Water Resources Recovery Facility. With the aging plant in need of just over $60 million in work, failure to receive state assistance could leave local ratepayers on the hook via large increases in monthly utility bills.
A late start
It was only this week that Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders in the Democratic House and the Republican Senate reached agreement on a budget framework that included $1.4 billion in construction financing through bond sales — known as a bonding bill — plus $150 million in cash for construction work.
Now, though, a specific piece of legislation needs to be crafted specifying which of hundreds of requests from around Minnesota are to be included, along with precise dollar amounts for each. Then, the bills need to be approved by the House and Senate with 60% support — a higher threshold required by the Minnesota Constitution when borrowing is involved. And it needs to be done by the stroke of midnight Sunday.
Frentz noted that the state Constitution requires a bill to be approved first by the House, and a proposed bill hasn't even been unveiled by the House Capital Investment Committee Chair Fue Lee for his committee to consider sending to the full House.
"I'm expecting to see it tonight or tomorrow, give or take," Frentz said Wednesday. "Having said that, we have no guarantee that the final version will garner the required supermajority. ... My guess is that Armstrong and the city of Mankato water project are likely to be included but not certain. Same for Caswell."
Frederick, who has an office immediately next to Lee, said it's clear the chairman is working long hours trying to craft a bill that will garner the required 60% support in both bodies of the Legislature.
"There is progress," Frederick said. "It's incremental. It's step by step to see if there's something we can get enough votes for."
Frederick said he believes Armstrong Hall and all the other priority projects on state college and university campuses will be in the bill, although possibly at reduced amounts.
As for whether the bill will pass both bodies, Frederick is hopeful because Lee is hopeful: "When I talked to Chair Lee yesterday, he said 'Yes.' That the Senate is committed as well."
That doesn't necessarily mean that the work will be done by midnight Sunday. While that's the deadline under the Constitution for bills to pass in the regular session, Walz could call a special session at a later date if lawmakers need more time to work out the details for the construction bill or other major bills.
Mankato faces own deadline
The last major bonding bill in 2020 didn't pass during the regular session or even later that spring or summer. The final agreement came in October.
That timeline will be problematic for the Mankato project if it's repeated this year.
Mankato was expecting contractors to offer to repair and modernize its sewage plant for about $44.5 million. But when bids were opened in February, the lowest was just over $60 million. City officials responded by asking Frederick and Frentz to increase the requested state assistance from $20 million to $30 million and by asking the low bidder — Knutson Construction Inc. of Minneapolis — to honor through the end of May its offer to do the plant improvements for roughly $60 million.
If the fate of the $30 million in state help is still in doubt at the end of the month, the Mankato City Council and its counterparts in North Mankato, Eagle Lake, Madison Lake, Skyline, South Bend Township and the Lake Washington Sanitation District will have to decide whether to move forward with the Knutson Construction bid. If they let the bid lapse, the project's price could rise even higher when another round of bids is sought. And Mankato city engineers are worried some components of the plant could fail if they aren't replaced this year.
Frederick said it's still possible the bill could be completed this weekend — or during a special session in the final week of May — if both sides are committed to give-and-take negotiations.
"Even if it's not a perfect bill, I'm hoping we can find a bill that can pass," he said.
