Republicans representing south-central Minnesota counties in the Minnesota Senate voted against millions of dollars in construction spending for their districts when they blocked passage of a $1.9 billion statewide infrastructure package last week.
Sen. Gary Dahms joined fellow Republicans in opposition to the infrastructure spending despite the inclusion of $18 million in projects he is sponsoring — upgrades to railroad tracks, flood control work, improvements to water systems and construction of a regional public safety training center.
The complicated maneuverings in the Capitol, however, can't always be taken at face value, according to Dahms, who released an explanation for his vote.
"For weeks, Senate Republicans have made clear that we fully support a bonding bill, but we first need to see movement on tax relief," wrote Dahms, a five-term incumbent from Redwood Falls whose district includes Brown County and northwestern Blue Earth County. "... Additionally, the bonding bill, as it currently stands, does not provide the full funding our rural communities should be allocated."
And Dahms explained why the bonding bill is the tool being used by himself and his colleagues as leverage to get more tax cuts and more construction spending in their districts from the Democrats, who hold a 34-33 majority in the Senate. Razor-thin as it is, that one-vote margin is enough for Democrats to pass virtually any bill that comes before them without the help of a single Republican Senator.
Because the infrastructure package is financed mostly through borrowed money (generated via a bond sale), the rules are different under the Minnesota Constitution: 60% support in both the House and the Senate is required for passage.
"This is the only bill that requires a 3/5 majority vote (41 votes) thus requiring seven Republican senators to vote for the bill," Dahms wrote. "It failed to receive the necessary votes for passage."
That would suggest Democrats have to give at least seven Republicans what they want in order to get a bonding bill passed. Not so, Sen. Sandra Pappas said shortly after the bonding bill was blocked on Thursday. The state has a revenue surplus this year, meaning a substantial construction program could be approved without the traditional bond sale, although it would likely be much less than $1.9 billion.
"Our alternative is to move forward with an all-cash bill, which forces difficult decisions as to which projects we can afford to fund and cuts into the tax relief that Republicans (have) chosen as their excuse to block a bonding bill ...,” said Pappas, a St. Paul Democrat who is chair of the committee that crafts the bonding bill.
Pappas didn't say it, but Democrats — when trimming the infrastructure package in the process of creating an all-cash bill — would have little incentive to spare construction projects in Republican districts. After all, Democrats wouldn't need Republican votes to pass a cash-financed bill.
Dahms is nonetheless predicting that a traditional bonding bill — one supported by Republicans and funding many of their projects — will pass before lawmakers adjourn in May.
" ... I am confident we are going to have a very good bonding bill this session, one that will provide rural Minnesota with our fair share," he wrote.
Here is a list of some of the Mankato-area projects at stake in the legislative game of chicken:
Streets and highways
The legislative infrastructure package includes $12.8 million for reconstruction of Center Avenue and its utilities, along with work on some adjacent streets, in Madelia. The funding is sponsored by Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake.
Sen. Glenn Gruenhagen, R-Glencoe, is sponsoring $3.2 million for the reconstruction and raising of Sibley County Road 6 north of Henderson. The project, which is in the legislative funding plan, would put the road above the 50-year flood elevation.
Water and sewer
Mankato's regional wastewater treatment plant, which serves a half-dozen other surrounding communities, is slated to receive $15.8 million to help cover repairs and modernization costs estimated at nearly $90 million. Democratic Sen. Nick Frentz of North Mankato is the chief sponsor of the funding in the Senate.
Morristown would receive $1.5 million for improvement to water and sewer utilities under its streets, along with other fixes aimed at increasing water pressure in the town. The work is sponsored by Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault.
St. Peter state hospital
Nearly $21.6 million is included for the second phase of improvements at the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center. The funding, sponsored by Frentz, would support renovation, expansion and equipment for multiple buildings on the campus.
The campus is also on tap to receive $1 million for water and sewer utility work in an appropriation sponsored by Frentz.
Railroad
The small Minnesota Valley Regional Railroad, which is economically important to farms and factories in Sibley County and counties to the west, would receive $2 million for track improvements between Winthrop and Hanley Halls. The funding is sponsored by Dahms.
Minnesota State University
More than $8.4 million is in the construction package for design work for a replacement to MSU's outdated Armstrong Hall classroom building. The money would also be used to design partial renovation of other campus buildings to house MSU programs that will be displaced as part of the Armstrong demolition.
Other projects
Numerous additional projects were proposed by Gov. Tim Walz earlier this year, and hundreds more have been sponsored by lawmakers. While they are not in the legislative plan passed by the House and stalled in the Senate, any of them could be added to a final bill in order to gain the support of Walz, who must sign any legislation, or to round up more "yes" votes in the Senate.
Mankato-area projects currently on the outside include an indoor rec center in North Mankato; a regional crime lab in Mankato; a water tower in Waseca; a playground in St. Peter; street and/or utility work in Waldorf, New Auburn and Arlington; a dam replacement in Gaylord; and water and sewer projects in Blue Earth, Elysian and Waterville.
