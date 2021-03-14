NORTH MANKATO — Lorraine Carroll lived a full life. The lifelong area resident was a loving mother and wife and was well-known in the community because she managed several stores in the area.
Carroll died from COVID-19 on May 23. She was 91.
While Carroll had lived a long life, her daughter Kathy Farm said COVID-19 took her mother too early.
Carroll worked hard and liked to get her hands dirty. She gardened and she and her husband, James, built three homes in Mankato-North Mankato, with Carroll doing tasks such as sanding pipes and finishing the woodwork, including the hardwood floors. They lived at a home they built on Lor Ray Drive for more than 50 years.
“They were very proud of those homes,” her son Patrick Carroll said.
Carroll was a frugal woman, which her children attribute to her growing up poor in the Great Depression. She saved most of her money throughout her life, although she enjoyed splurging on trips to the casino to gamble with her niece after she retired. She developed a love for scratch-offs and slot machines.
She was the youngest of eight children and a lifelong Mankato resident. She met her husband while working at a local canning company in her teens. Carroll worked most of her life and family describe her as someone who worked hard.
“She was very capable,” said Catherine Folkema, Carroll’s sister-in-law. “She seemed to succeed at work.”
Carroll managed several local stores, including the Readmore Bookstore. She was an avid reader and often was reading four books at any given time.
“She wanted to be able to inform customers about what books were like,” Patrick said.
The last time Farm and Patrick saw their mother was on May 11, her 91st birthday. They gathered outside Carroll’s window at the Oak Terrace Assisted Living facility in North Mankato. Patrick held up a banner that said happy birthday, and Farm brought a cake.
Carroll tested positive for COVID-19 later that day. She was moved to a unit in the facility for COVID patients and her children were no longer able to visit her outside her window. She died fewer than two weeks after she tested positive for the virus.
“COVID took her,” Farm said.
She said her mother struggled after the pandemic hit because she wasn’t able to have visitors. She had trouble understanding communication through video chat or phone calls, so it was hard to connect with her.
Patrick still visits his mom at her gravesite and often brings flowers.
“I miss her. If it hadn’t been for the COVID, she’d still be here,” Patrick said. “We’d still talk every Sunday.”
He wants people to protect themselves from the virus and wear a mask to help reduce the spread in the community.
