MANKATO — New COVID-19 vaccine boosters are on track to be available in Mankato this week.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized bivalent boosters from Pfizer and Moderna last week, setting the stage for doses to start being distributed. These boosters differ from previous vaccines in that they're more effective against omicron variants.
Mankato pharmacies are readying appointment slots for the boosters this week, while clinics pre-ordered them and are firming up dates on when they'll be available to patients.
Walgreens sent out emails with a link to schedule an appointment for the updated booster Tuesday. The link indicated Pfizer booster — available to patients 12 and older — appointments were open as soon as Wednesday at all three locations in Mankato or North Mankato.
Thrifty White's first Pfizer booster appointments in Mankato will be Friday — Moderna doses, authorized for people 18 and older, won't be as available right away at providers. People can start signing up for slots through the pharmacy's website starting Thursday, said Sarah Schmidt, Thrifty White's senior regional support pharmacist.
“We know there will be an initial rush again, especially for those same populations that were interested in getting it before," she said.
Most Blue Earth County residents eligible for a previous booster dose ended up receiving one. State data updated as of Sept. 1 showed 24,462 county residents, or 61.5% of those eligible, received boosters.
The updated booster is for people who've completed their primary vaccine series, whether via one dose of Johnson & Johnson or two doses of Pfizer or Moderna. The booster doses administered previously, targeting older strains of the virus, will no longer be available after the updated authorization.
“Regardless of how many boosters you’ve received, essentially this is going to be a reset," Schmidt said.
After pharmacies, clinics look next in line to receive updated boosters. Mayo Clinic Health System is hoping to have them available to patients in the Mankato area in mid-September, according to Perry Sweeten, regional director of pharmacy.
Both Mayo Clinic Health System and Mankato Clinic pre-ordered doses.
Mankato Clinic will post updates on availability once its boosters arrive, said Marti Wolter, chief clinical officer, in a statement. She encouraged people to check with their local pharmacies until then.
Gov. Tim Walz announced the state's vaccination site at the Mall of America will start administering doses on Sept. 7, with sites in Rochester, St. Paul Midway, Moorhead and Duluth following suit next week.
While Mankato won't have a state site set up to administer vaccines as it did earlier in the pandemic, the WellShare community health organization expects to have updated boosters at its monthly clinics this fall. Aimed at providing equal access to COVID-19 vaccines, tests and other health screenings, the clinic at 113 E. Hickory St. runs from 1-4 p.m. on Sept. 30, Oct. 28, Nov. 25 and Dec. 16.
