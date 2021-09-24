MANKATO — Free Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster doses are now available at Hy-Vee Inc.'s pharmacy locations, the company's corporate offices announced Friday.
The boosters are for people who received their second doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at least six months ago. Eligible booster recipients include long-term care facility residents, individuals age 65 and older, individuals with underlying medical conditions who are at least 18 years old and individuals ages 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional settings.
There is no fee for the booster dose, regardless of a patient's insurance coverage.
Booster shots are available at the following local Hy-Vee pharmacies:
• Downtown Hy-Vee, 410 S. Riverfront Drive and Hilltop Hy-Vee, 2010 Adams St. — 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 pm. Sunday.
• New Ulm Hy-Vee — 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
• St. Peter Hy-Vee — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday
To schedule an appointment, go to: www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine.
At this time, there is not a booster dose authorized for Moderna vaccine recipients, nor is there an additional vaccine dose authorized for Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine recipients.
