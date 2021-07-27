MANKATO — A few months after opening, Bosphorus Gyros & Kebabs has added patio seating.
Ulus Durgut, who also operates a Bosphorus at River Hills Mall, added a location at 551 Belle Ave. in May and had to wait for approval permits for his patio.
The restaurant serves a variety of gyros, chicken and steak kebabs, and falafel salad.
"It's been busy since I opened and people love the patio," Durgut said.
The business is in part of the building that formerly housed Family Video and Marco’s Pizza.
Durgut opened his mall location more than two years ago and was looking for a site for a full restaurant when the former Marco’s space became available after the two outlets closed last spring.
Durgut came to the United States from Turkey 14 years ago. He spent three years in San Diego managing restaurants before moving to Minneapolis in 2010 to manage restaurants for a friend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.