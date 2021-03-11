MANKATO — Bosphorus Gyros & Kebabs, which has a restaurant in River Hills Mall, is looking to open in the former Family Video building on Victory Drive.
Ulus Burgut runs the family-owned restaurant at the mall, which offers Mediterranean/Greek style food.
The new location, on the north end of the building, would include an outdoor patio and 1,500-square-feet of indoor dining, with beer and wine service.
The restaurant would operate from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
In January, Family Video announced it was closing all of its remaining 250 locations, including Mankato, which closed at the end of February. The Mankato store opened in 2014.
The chain continued to open new stores even as video rentals were on the decline as streaming services took over. But trade industry publications said the owners of the chain knew they could transition to being a real estate company, leasing space in their buildings after the video businesses closed. The company built new buildings that could be divided and chose high-profile locations to build.
Office building
An office building near Home Depot is planned.
Josh Williams has submitted plans to the city for a 6,200-square-foot office building on vacant land at 125 Birkdale Drive, which is just off of Victory Drive North and St. Andrews Drive, southwest of Home Depot.
An architectural rendering shows space for an Edward Jones office and two other office spaces.
The plans show 26 parking stalls, one more than required under city code.
