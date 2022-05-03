MANKATO — Bounce Town is closing June 1, but the owners say they hope to relocate and reopen.
In an announcement on social media, owners Kevin and Laurie Dick said the property and building they lease are under new ownership, and a new development plan was established that does not include Bounce Town.
The indoor year-round inflatable party and play center for children ages 12 and younger opened in 2016. It is in the former Pier 1 building in front of River Hills Mall near the main entrance to the mall.
They said the large space they need and the current real estate market pose a significant challenge, but they say they hope to find a new space.
Party reservations and off-site rentals will be taken through May 31.
“In moving forward, we are considering any realistic relocation options, community input, or purchasing offers,” the announcement said. To contact them: bouncetownmankato@gmail.com
