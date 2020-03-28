Friday started out as just another day at home for Rachel Carpenter.
She and her husband, Chris, were not celebrating an anniversary, nor were they preparing for a birthday party for either of their boys. The Carpenters were marking nearly two weeks of self-quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Around 11:30 a.m., the stuck-at-home family received a surprise phone call. Robin Guhlke wanted to leave a cheerful bit of color at their front door — three red roses in a vase.
Guhlke and Judy Jobe, are co-owners of Becky’s Floral and Gift Shoppe, 719 S. Front St. Their business did not make the state’s list of essential workers and will probably close for at least two weeks — one of the varied effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
The two women came up with the idea of giving away bouquets earlier this month, in response to state health authorities and Gov. Tim Walz’s request for Minnesotans to limit their social interactions and to avoid workplaces if they are feeling ill.
Suggestions for rose recipients were submitted anonymously to Becky’s Facebook page.
“We started doing this about a week ago, the day after St. Patrick’s Day,” Guhlke said.
“It’s a good feeling. We get to do something special for people who can’t go out or who are afraid to go out.”
The arrangement left for the Carpenters is displayed, along with Easter decorations, atop the family’s piano.
“It’s was a really, really nice surprise to receive them at a time like this,” said Rachel.
“They wouldn’t tell me who suggested us, but I think it was my mom.”
Rachel found out Friday a festival that regularly employs her to coordinate concierge services, Twin Cities Summer Jam, has been postponed until 2021.
Her husband’s job at North Links Golf Club also has been affected by the shutdown.
Everyone in her family, including its two active young boys, is “doing good” health-wise, she said.
When Becky’s Floral’s doors closed at 5:30 p.m. Friday, its owners were left with uncertainly about their future.
They, along with other florists, hope the state changes its decision about their required closures.
Plant suppliers and florists have convinced at least two state representatives that shops that sell flowers deserve to stay open.
“All we want to do is make people smile,” Guhlke said.
