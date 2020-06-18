ST. PETER — Surveillance video shows Dwight Lee Selders look back as he walked away from the fire that destroyed KingPins bowling alley, arson charges allege.
Selders, who is an owner of the St. Peter bowling alley, reportedly was in debt and his co-owner said she wanted out of the business just days before it burned down.
Selders, 47, of Le Sueur, was charged with first- and second-degree counts of arson Wednesday in Nicollet County District Court. Both counts are felonies.
An investigator with the state Fire Marshal's Office ruled the cause of the fire was incendiary, which is defined as a fire that was set intentionally “under circumstances where the person knows the fire should not be ignited.”
Selders attorney says that finding is wrong.
"It was an accident," Patrick Casey said. "It wasn't intentional and we will let the court process bear that out."
According to the charging complaint:
Firefighters responded to the fire report around 7:30 a.m. Feb. 16 and the bowling alley was nearly fully engulfed. One firefighter was injured while attempting to control the blaze.
Selders gave conflicting accounts about how the fire started. He initially claimed he wasn't there and later claimed he had been at the business that morning but did not start the fire.
Upon further questioning, Selders claimed the fire started while he was attempting to fix pinsetter machines and he panicked when a small fire broke out. He said he used an aerosol rust remover and was using a handheld butane torch when a rag caught fire and he threw it in a bucket.
Selders said he walked away, while observing a glow from a fire and passing fire extinguishers. He turned off the lights and locked the door as he left. He did not call for help and he stopped for coffee on his way home.
Surveillance video recorded outside and inside the business showed Selders arrive at 7:24 a.m., walk behind the pinsetters at 7:27 a.m. and a fire growing behind the pinsetters as Selders walks toward the exit and looks back at 7:29 a.m. He left the building at 7:30 a.m.
A fire investigator could not find any remnants of a bucket or torch or other items Selders had described.
The fire appeared to have started around a pinsetters. Debris from the area were collected and sent to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for testing. The test results are still pending.
Jessica Ann Tonsfeldt told investigators she bought the bowling alley with Selders, but it had not been as profitable as they had hoped. The business was only “breaking even” and they both had to continue their day jobs, Tonsfeldt said.
They took out a $300,000 loan together when the purchased the bowling alley and Selders later took out another $118,000 in loans himself, according to Tonsfeldt.
They talked about selling the business but decided a sale would have been unlikely because of multiple other bowling alleys already for sale in the area.
Tonsfeldt said she had ended her 12-year personal relationship with Selders in October and moved out in early February.
On Feb. 12, Tonsfeldt told Selders she also wanted out of the business. Investigators obtained a search warrant to review text messages the couple exchanged and they corroborated Tonsdeldt's assertion that Selders was upset about her departure.
In one message Selders wrote he “might as well just shut it down and let it go then.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.