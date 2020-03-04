ST. PETER — The owner of a St. Peter bowling alley destroyed by a fire last month reportedly admitted he accidentally started the blaze.
KingPins owner Dwight Lee Selders told investigators the fire was accidental but could not explain why he did not call 911, a search warrant application says.
The application, filed in Nicollet County District Court, sought a judge's permission to further search the property for evidence of how the Feb. 16 fire started.
The U.S. Department of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is now helping the St. Peter Police Department and Minnesota Fire Marshal's Office investigate the cause.
The warrant application was filed last week but wasn't made public until this week. A Fire Marshal Office spokesperson said Wednesday the fire cause remains under investigation.
According to the application document filed by St. Peter Police detective Travis Sandland:
The KingPins building, located on South Third Street, was already nearly fully involved in fire when firefighters arrived after 7:35 a.m. The document notes that Selders did not report the fire, but it does not say who did call 911.
Fire Marshal Office investigator Ron Rahman determined the likely origin of the fire was a pin-setting machine. Equipment that detects the odor of accelerants indicated an accelerant had been used in the area.
Canisters containing the highly flammable acetone were found in the area. Such canisters are common in bowling alleys, as they are used to oil equipment. But Rahman found evidence that at least one canister was open when the fire started.
During an interview with investigators last week, Selders allegedly admitted he started the fire, according to the court documents. He reportedly said he was using a torch to repair a pin-setter that morning and unintentionally set a towel on fire.
“Selders stated that he panicked and did not know why he did not do anything to stop the fire or call 911,” the warrant states.
Selders reportedly acknowledged he could see a "glow" behind the pin-setters as he walked away. He reportedly walked past a fire extinguisher and turned off lights as he left the building and then locked the door.
Selders did not respond Wednesday to voicemail and email messages from The Free Press.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.