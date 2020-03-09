ST. PETER — The couple who co-owned the KingPins bowling alley that was destroyed by fire last month had just separated, new court filings claim. And Dwight Selders, who allegedly started the fire, reportedly was concerned about his financial future.
Jessica Tonsfeld told Selders she was leaving their business days before it burned down, according to a newly filed search warrant application.
The Le Sueur couple co-owned the St. Peter bowling alley that burned the morning of Feb. 16, the document filed by a St. Peter Police Department investigator states.
The couple broke up and Selders moved out of their home in early February. Tonsfeld told investigators she sent a text to Selders informing him she was resigning immediately from the business on Feb. 11.
Tonsfeld provided investigators copies of text messages she said were sent by Selders on Feb. 12. One message allegedly included the statement: “might as well shut it down and let it go then.” Another message reportedly said: “we need this to work so we both don't have a negative impact on us financially.”
Tonsfeld told an investigator the day of the fire that she had not been at the bowling alley since Feb. 10. Selders also initially denied being at the business the morning of the fire.
During a second interview Feb. 27, Selders reportedly admitted he started the fire but said it was accidental. He said a towel caught on fire while he was fixing equipment with a torch. He reportedly admitted he saw flames as he exited the building and he locked the doors and drove home without calling 911.
An investigator from the state Fire Marshal's Office determined the fire likely started at the pin setter that Selders said he was fixing. The investigator found evidence that an accelerant had been used.
Selders has not been charged with any crime. The newly released warrant application sought to search Selders phone for evidence, including internet searches involving fire accelerants or insurance claims, or text messages related to the fire or the financial health of KingPins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.