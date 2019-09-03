MADELIA — A 2-year-old boy was in critical condition after accidentally being struck by lawn mower Monday in Madelia.
Madelia police and Madelia Ambulance Service responded to the medical call at 12:11 p.m. Monday to the 500 block of 1st Street SW, according to a news release from the police department.
The child was taken to Madelia Community Hospital and then airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul where he was in listed in critical condition Tuesday morning, police said.
