The Free Press
NORTH MANKATO — A 9-year-old boy was pronounced dead Saturday after an apparent drowning at Spring Lake Park Swim Facility in North Mankato.
The boy’s name is being withheld until relatives are notified, and the incident remains under investigation, according to a release from the North Mankato Police Department.
Emergency crews first responded to a report of a boy being pulled from the water at the swim facility at 6:19 p.m. Lifeguards were administering CPR on the boy when officers arrived.
“Officers and lifeguards continued to administer CPR until paramedics from Mayo Clinic Ambulance arrived a few minutes later,” the release stated. “The boy was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato where he was ultimately pronounced dead.”
A full staff of 18 lifeguards and six additional staff were at the facility at the time of the incident, according to a statement from City Administrator John Harrenstein.
“We are devastated by this accident and send our thoughts and prayers to the young man’s family," he stated.
About 600 swimmers were at the pool at the time. Spring Lake Park has a 1,200-person capacity.
Harrenstein added that lifeguards and staff members followed facility protocols and acted immediately in response to this "tragic event." Counselors will be available to staff members on Sunday and the following days.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.
An online fundraiser was started to raise money for the family to cover memorial expenses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.