MADISON LAKE — A 9-year-old boy suffered leg injuries in a boating accident Saturday morning near a dock on the north end of Madison Lake.
The boy was jumping from the back of a boat at 11:17 a.m. when its propeller injured his leg, the Blue Earth County deputies said.
He was transported by helicopter to a local medical facility and has since been released.
At the time of the accident, a family friend was driving the boat, deputies said.
