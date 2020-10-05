ELYSIAN — A boy was injured when he fell off an all-terrain vehicle west of Elysian Sunday afternoon.
Two boys were in an ATV and a 14-year-old boy was was standing on the left rear side holding onto the roof as it went eastbound on Greenland Road around 4:50 p.m., according to the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office.
The 14-year-old lost his grip, fell off and sustained a possible head injury. The boy was taken by ambulance to the Mayo Clinic Health System hospital in Mankato.
The Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate the incident.
