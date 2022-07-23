The Free Press
MANKATO — An 8-year-old boy from Lake Crystal reportedly sustained non-life threatening injuries as a passenger in a crash Saturday on Highway 22 near Mankato.
The boy was one of two passengers in a Toyota Highlander driven by Ian C. Carlstrom, 40, of Lake Crystal, going south on the highway at 3:54 p.m., according to a State Patrol report. While the vehicle was turning left onto 243rd Street, a Cadillac XTS driven by Jennifer A. Dukleth, 59, of Mankato, reportedly collided with it from behind.
Carlstrom and his other passenger and Dukleth and her passenger were uninjured in the crash, according to the report. The boy, whose name wasn’t released by the State Patrol, was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato for treatment.
