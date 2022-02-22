ST. PETER — A 14-year-old male passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday morning when a Jeep and semi crashed near a northside intersection in St. Peter.
Courtney Estelle Sparks, 31, of Fridley, was driving a 2020 Jeep Wrangler north on Highway 169 and was near the intersection with Chestnut Street at 11:13 a.m. when the vehicle and a northbound semi crashed, the State Patrol said.
Road conditions were icy and snowy.
The boy's injuries were treated at a local hospital, the patrol said. He was one of three juvenile passengers in the Jeep.
