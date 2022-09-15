MANKATO — A boy who was hurt when a safe fell on him was released from the hospital Thursday, according to a Caring Bridge update posted by the family this week.

Samuel Carver had been injured Aug. 27 when a gun safe that was being installed fell on him, according to a GoFundMe fundraising page set up for the family.

Unaware the safe was not yet secured, Samuel went to open the safe, and it tipped over on top of him.

A family member got the safe off the boy and performed CPR to get him breathing. He was flown to a Rochester hospital where he underwent surgery for life-threatening injuries.

The GoFundMe has raised over $20,500.

