MANKATO — A boy who was hurt when a safe fell on him was released from the hospital Thursday, according to a Caring Bridge update posted by the family this week.
Samuel Carver had been injured Aug. 27 when a gun safe that was being installed fell on him, according to a GoFundMe fundraising page set up for the family.
Unaware the safe was not yet secured, Samuel went to open the safe, and it tipped over on top of him.
A family member got the safe off the boy and performed CPR to get him breathing. He was flown to a Rochester hospital where he underwent surgery for life-threatening injuries.
The GoFundMe has raised over $20,500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.