MANKATO — Area Boy Scouts troops had to switch gears for their annual food drive in response to COVID-19, raising $6,525 in the process.
The Twin Valley Council Boy Scouts of America usually collects between 30,000 to 40,000 pounds of food by going door-to-door but instead asked for online donations because of the state’s stay-at-home order.
"Because of the increased need that food banks have, we felt this service project was too important to cancel," Scout Executive Raymond Brauer wrote in an email. "That is when our vice president of marketing, Brian Maciej, came up with this idea and volunteered his business to put together this online campaign."
The raised funds, including a $1,000 matching donation from Mankato Masonic Lodge No. 12, will be used to purchase food for 18 food shelves in the council’s 15-county territory.
