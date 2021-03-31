ST. PETER — Former Rep. Jeff Brand, DFL-St. Peter, announced he is running to regain his seat representing House District 19A in the Legislature.
Brand narrowly lost to Republican Rep. Susan Akland of St. Peter by 108 votes in last November's election after serving one term.
He said in a news release issued this week he decided to challenge Akland once again after she garnered controversy by attending the Jan. 6 Storm the Capitol rally in St. Paul, as well as Akland's support for a bill that would restrict voting rights and opposition to a DFL prescription drug bill.
"I don’t believe these actions represent what southern Minnesotans want or deserve," Brand said in a statement.
House District 19A covers all of Nicollet County, as well as parts of Blue Earth and Le Sueur counties.
