ST. PETER — After newly redrawn redistricting maps were released last week, DFL candidate Jeff Brand, of St. Peter, has confirmed his intention to run for a state House seat.
Brand released a statement saying he would seek the local DFL Party endorsement for state representative in the newly established District 18A.
The former lawmaker announced in March 2021 he would run again after losing his previously held seat to Republican Susan Akland of St. Peter.
All of the state House and Senate seats will be on the Nov. 8 ballot.
