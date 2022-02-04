For Dave Brave Heart, life is a sacred journey. And he’d like to believe he’s filled that journey with as much life as possible, on both the good and bad ends of the spectrum.
Golden Gloves champion. Addict. Community organizer. Activist. Mankato Wacipi chairman. Educator. Healer. Father. Husband. Animal lover.
And now: a victim of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or ALS — which may color the final leg of his earthly journey.
Sitting in an easy chair in his Mankato home, Brave Heart acknowledged his diagnosis and what it means.
“When I think about my sacred journey, I'm still asking ‘Why me?’ But I know there's going to be a ‘Why not you?’ So you know, as I think about the journey, yes, there is going to be a time when I’m going to leave this world and go to the spirit world. And I have relatives on that side I know are going to welcome me. … But there’s a part of me that’s sad …”
With that, he paused — eyes wet with tears — and turned to his wife, Sarah, seated in a twin easy chair, who extended a hand to meet his. In that moment, with a passel of beloved dogs and cats milling about and a wife who wouldn’t break eye contact with him, it was hard to see Dave Brave Heart as anything but a man surrounded by love.
If ALS does indeed take him, it will do so with him firm in the knowledge that he’s lived a full life, collected scores of friends along the way and did everything he could to raise awareness of Native American culture. He’s battled addiction, learned to fight with his fists, and helped elevate an annual Mankato tradition that has educated thousands of school children about the history of this land.
His journey has been a sweet one. But it’s not over yet.
Gold Gloves
Brave Heart spent most of his childhood on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota. He calls himself “half” native. His father was ⅞ Dakota, his mom was ¼ Dakota.
“So I’m a little bit over half,” he said. “My father was a member at Pine Ridge.”
Brave Heart lived in a kind of limbo, he said. On the reservation, he was sometimes looked down upon for not being a full-blooded Dakota. Off the reservation, he experienced racism.
“I was kind of singled out. Not enough white, not enough Indian.”
He was picked on and called names. He remembers one in particular.
“They called me ‘iyeska,’” he said, which roughly translates to “speaks white.” It was meant as a slur. One day he decided to do something about it: He took up boxing. Not to start fights — to stop them from happening in the first place.
After a few years, he was so good he became the state champ. The next year, he did it again. Sarah keeps a picture on her phone of Dave. Holding two trophies and sporting the thick locks of a confident teen, Dave is smiling proudly and wearing his Gold Gloves letterman-like jacket.
It’s a time of which he’s proud and looks back on with fondness. But not all his memories from these days are positive.
Son of a drinker
The first time Brave Heart got drunk took place when he was 9 years old. Angry at his father for coming home drunk again and worried that Dad would start yet another fight with Mom, he went out to the car and grabbed the source of the problem: a jug of wine.
He said he hated his father at the time, watched him fail at alcohol abuse treatment, watched him bounce from job to job between Rapid City and the reservation.
Brave Heart said he’d planned to pour the wine out in disgust. Only, instead of pouring it out, he tried a sip ... and liked it. So he kept drinking and drinking until eventually the jug was empty. That episode — which concluded in ugly fashion with his mother forcing him to vomit — launched Brave Heart on a path of drug abuse and bad behavior.
“Like a lot. I was smoking marijuana almost every day. Acid, downers, speed. Did it all.”
His dad finally got sober, and that prompted Brave Heart to do the same. He remembers attending AA meetings with his father and brother where they’d listen to other people in recovery tell their stories.
“It was so weird to listen to all these people tell their stories of years of drinking and then they'll look to us and say, ‘You guys are lucky. Don't waste all your years drinking like I did,’” he said. “Getting sober was hard. How many young people do you know that don't drink? It was really hard but we made it.”
When he sobered up, his father gave him a Native American name: White Clouds.
“He said, ‘The reason why I give you that name is that I see you connect with people from many different levels, different walks of life, no matter who they are,’” he said. “And that's been true in my life.”
Sober deer butcher
Dave and Sarah have parallel pasts. Both grew up in log cabins — Dave on the Pine Ridge Reservation, Sarah in northern Wisconsin. When they met in St. Paul years ago, each was looking for a partner with a Native background, someone who is sober, and, in Sarah’s case, someone who could butcher a deer.
“Dave knew how to butcher a deer,” she said, “and that was important to me. I think those kinds of skills are helpful. My parents were hippies and I grew up with the idea that a guy should have a pocket knife and be able to do handy things.”
They joke about the Minnesota-Wisconsin rivalry. Sarah uses the futility of the Vikings to poke fun at Dave.
“I knew he was used to being disappointed,” she joked. “So I knew the bar was low.”
The pair moved around a bit, spending some time on the Pine Ridge Reservation and Colorado. Eventually they returned to Minnesota, settling in Mankato. They knew the bloody history of Indigenous people in the Mankato area. Still, they felt called to come.
“We landed on Mankato in part because we had gone to the powwow here many times and because we wanted our family to be part of the reconciliation and healing that was so active in this community,” Sarah said. “And we felt like we had some skills to bring to that.”
Brave Heart got involved with the Mahkato Wacipi not long after arriving in town. He said the late Bud Lawrence, the man who started the Wacipi, took him under his wing and taught him about running the large event. During his first year, he was a volunteer. During his second year, he was elected treasurer. And since 2013, he’s been the chair.
Financially, the organization wasn’t doing well when Brave Heart came on. But he said that, during the course of a few years — after scrutinizing and better managing gate receipts, merchandise sales and donations — they’ve landed on firm financial footing.
He’s ever-present at the Mahkato Wacipi. This past year, when all the children were gathered in a circle, Brave Heart delivered the news — with compassion and empathy — that 4-year-old Natalya Ashes had been killed in a storm the night before. It was a sad, yet touching, moment that revealed his humanity and showed how deeply he cared for the people who attend the powwow.
Despite his diagnosis, Brave Heart said he’s hoping to preside over at least one more wacipi. At that time, they’ll rename the permanent powwow structure at Land of Memories Park after Natalya.
ALS
It was about a year ago when the Brave Hearts noticed something was off.
“It was things like ‘You're kind of talking funny,’ but then he’d had some dental work done. So we thought, ‘OK, maybe it's the dental work.’ And then his hand kind of hurt and the doctor thought, ‘Maybe it's carpal tunnel,’” Sarah said. “We didn’t know at first. But by the end of summer, it was very clear. Something's very wrong.”
As his disease progressed, Brave Heart had been doing his own research. Because he knew his own body best, his guess was ALS. And after a doctor’s examination in September, his suspicions were confirmed.
ALS is fatal, with most people living between two and five years; some people, however, live much longer. The famous scientist Stephen Hawking was diagnosed in his 20s and lived to be 76.
Brave Heart isn’t sure what the next few years will hold. And he’s not excited about some of the medications on the market to treat ALS. Where some promise three extra months, Brave Heart demands three years.
One thing he is excited about, though, is the support their family has gotten.
When Brave Heart’s employer, Tribal Tech out of Alexandria, Virginia, heard about his gofundme campaign (he works remotely), they offered to do a matching grant and ended up donating more than $5,000. This put the campaign over the top, which will allow the family to install a mechanical lift in their house.
Closer to home, people have been just as supportive.
“People who David worked with at the city for Indigenous Peoples Day, friends from things the kids have been involved in, and just the work that we've done here — it has built a great network of people,” Sarah said. “And so we've been having meetings every other Saturday morning planning a benefit for Feb. 19 at the (Unitarian Universalist) Church. … It's about making those connections, and that's what we want to keep doing.”
Brave Heart has a realistic outlook. He’s willing to participate in clinical trials, and he very much wants to be around for as long as possible. But he also has a desire to intentionally appreciate everything happening around him.
“I have my moments where I break down and cry. I try to say, ‘OK, this is really happening,’” he said. “But yeah, it's hard to imagine down the road what it’s going to be like. I can't dwell on it too much. The only thing I really can do is be in a moment.”
