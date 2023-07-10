MANKATO — Pioneer Bank’s North Mankato president has been named the chair for the Greater Mankato Area United Way’s 2024 campaign.
The selection of Alissa Brekke was announced during a business and community awards luncheon in May.
Brekke is tasked with leading the campaign to reach its goal of $2,250,000 for United Way. The nonprofit that focuses on providing basic needs, health and education for area residents.
For the 2023 Greater Mankato Area United Way campaign, more than $2,150,000 was raised to support 55 programs within 38 partner agencies in Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca counties.
