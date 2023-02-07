Otto Bremer Trust Logo

ST. PAUL — The private charitable trust based in St. Paul awarded more than $16 million in grants and program-related investments as part of its most recent grantmaking cycle including $483,000 to organizations in southern Minnesota.

Three area organizations are among the recipients:

• Mankato Youth Place Inc. was awarded $75,000 for general operations. MY Place provides Mankato area youths with development opportunities in the areas of academic success, healthy lifestyles and good character.

• Mankato Family YMCA Brother/Sister Mentoring Program was awarded $30,000 to provide mentoring opportunities for youth and families in the Mankato area.

• Teuby Continued, in Arlington, was awarded $10,000 for general operations. The organization's goal is to increase awareness of suicide prevention, mental health and wellness through advocacy, education and outreach.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video