MANKATO — Mankato's Bremer Bank and Greater Mankato Area United Way loaded boxes full of household staples on Wednesday to get to people transitioning out of homelessness.
After loading, the bus was headed to Partners for Housing, which will distribute the goods.
"The hope is to help people set up their home so they can save their money for paying rent and bills," said Jen Theneman, executive director of Partners for Housing.
Shane Van Engen, market president for Bremer in Mankato, said all branches were involved in purchasing items for the boxes, including dishes, utensils, cleaning products, shower curtains and more.
"Every year we pick a nonprofit and partner with the United Way," he said.
Van Engen said all the Bremer banks donated a total of about 1,000 boxes of "Home for Good" kits to local agencies working with the homeless.
The local boxes were brought to Partners for Housing's office at Good Counsel and will be distributed to people as they move into housing.
"This is a great thing to happen, especially at Christmas," Theneman said.
At any given time, the nonprofit works with 25 families in transitional housing, 25 who are in shelters and 31 who are in permanent housing.
"I like to think of what we do as stair steps — wherever people are at, we can help with housing."
The United Way also donated light bulbs that were donated by Xcel Energy.
