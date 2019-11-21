Otto Bremer Trust Logo

The Free Press

MANKATO — Two area universities and four nonprofits received significant grants from the Otto Bremer Trust.

Gustavus Adolphus College received nearly $112,000 to assist with the purchase of nursing simulation equipment to provide advanced medical training.

Lifeworks Services, based in Eagan, got $60,000 to provide skill building and career development opportunities for people with disabilities in Mankato and the Twin Cities.

Mankato Rehabilitation Center Inc. was awarded nearly $190,000 for day-support services for individuals with moderate to severe intellectual and developmental disabilities in Mankato.

Minnesota State University got just more than $15,000 to provide a summer reading program for elementary-age youth with disabilities in Mankato.

ECHO Food Shelf in Mankato received $60,000 for general operations to provide food assistance and referrals to individuals experiencing food insecurity.

Lake Crystal Area Recreation Center was awarded $30,000 for general operations.

The trust gave out a total of nearly $13 million in awards statewide in its most recent round of grants.

The Otto Bremer Trust is a bank holding company and a private charitable trust based in St. Paul. The trust owns 86% of Bremer Bank, which operates throughout the Midwest, including in Mankato.

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you