MANKATO — Two area universities and four nonprofits received significant grants from the Otto Bremer Trust.
Gustavus Adolphus College received nearly $112,000 to assist with the purchase of nursing simulation equipment to provide advanced medical training.
Lifeworks Services, based in Eagan, got $60,000 to provide skill building and career development opportunities for people with disabilities in Mankato and the Twin Cities.
Mankato Rehabilitation Center Inc. was awarded nearly $190,000 for day-support services for individuals with moderate to severe intellectual and developmental disabilities in Mankato.
Minnesota State University got just more than $15,000 to provide a summer reading program for elementary-age youth with disabilities in Mankato.
ECHO Food Shelf in Mankato received $60,000 for general operations to provide food assistance and referrals to individuals experiencing food insecurity.
Lake Crystal Area Recreation Center was awarded $30,000 for general operations.
The trust gave out a total of nearly $13 million in awards statewide in its most recent round of grants.
The Otto Bremer Trust is a bank holding company and a private charitable trust based in St. Paul. The trust owns 86% of Bremer Bank, which operates throughout the Midwest, including in Mankato.
