MANKATO — Country music singer and songwriter Brett Young is set to return to Mankato June 18 for a performance at the Vetter Stone Amphitheater.
Young will be joined by Chris Lane. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday and range in price from $35-$99. They can be purchased at the Mankato civic center box office or at Ticketmaster.com.
Young's platinum self-titled debut spent 37 weeks on the Billboard country album charts, and his singles have amassed 5.5 billion streams globally on digital music streaming services.
Chris Lane is a rising star in the country music world. His singles have amassed 1.2 billion streams on digital music-streaming services.
Young last performed in Mankato in February 2020.
