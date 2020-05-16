Craft breweries have been flowing in popularity in recent years. Many opened in larger cities but were particularly a welcome sight in struggling small towns, newly drawing customers from a wide area who are seeking new breweries to visit.
Now there is fear many of those entrepreneurial startups could fall victim to the coronavirus pandemic.
Tim Tupy, owner of Mankato Brewery in North Mankato, said every craft brewery has a different business model. Some are being hurt more than others and face an uncertain future. Some breweries produce more beer in cans or bottles that are sold at liquor stores, bars and restaurants.
"Our taproom sales are less than 20% of our business. But if your taproom sales are 60% or 70% of your sales, then you're hit really hard right now," Tupy said.
"The whole goal is when you come out of this you have enough cash to move ahead. That's why you're seeing some of these businesses already just announcing they're closed for good."
Doug Fenske, who with his son Caleb owns Lost Sanity Brewing in Madelia, said their business will survive, but it's been tough.
"It's sad to see your taproom empty and your chairs piled up ... We work a lot harder. We're open twice the hours we used to be, but we're down 60% or 70% in revenue," Fenske said.
"We'll survive. Our business plan from the start was that we weren't going to be feeding ourselves from this business for five years. And we don't have a big payroll," he said. "I feel bad for a lot of the other small breweries and businesses who do have to feed themselves from their business."
Mike McQuery said he and his wife's new Half Pint Brewing Co. in rural Waseca is also situated well to get through the pandemic
"We're small and didn't take on a ton of debt. And we had a good year of sales, so we're doing OK. Sales are way down, of course, but we're still making money."
He is the only full-time employee at the brewery and he accessed the Payroll Protection Program in the federal stimulus bill to help keep some of his part-time staff on to help with pickup and delivery sales.
Many could fail
The Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild surveyed 77 of its members recently and found that more than half of them say they could be forced to close in three months if the stay-at-home order was extended. National surveys had similar results.
While Gov. Tim Walz is letting his stay-at-home order expire Sunday night and is allowing more retail businesses to reopen Monday, craft brewers continue to have very limited business and say more state help is needed if many of them are to survive.
With taprooms still closed until June 1, craft brewers are limited to pickup or delivery orders.
Even when taprooms are reopened, craft brewers say they are at a disadvantage because Minnesota is the only state that restricts smaller taprooms and breweries to selling only growlers and crowlers, not the 12- or 16-ounce packaged cans that can be sold in liquor stores.
Larger breweries such as Schell’s, Summit, Surly, Fulton, Castle Danger and Third Street can’t sell even the growlers and crowlers to taproom customers — a state law meant to protect wholesalers and liquor stores.
Pickup, delivery
Tupy said doing only pickup sales of growlers and crowlers has been tough. "It might be different in the metro area because of the number of people and the breweries' location. But we're located on a dead-end street so you have to want to come."
Mankato Brewery is set up as two different businesses, Tupy said.
The production side does kegs for bars and restaurants and packaging of can beer for liquor stores. On the production side, 65-70% of the business is draft beer for bars and restaurants, which are still closed.
"Liquor stores are doing great, but it only accounts for 30% of our (production) business."
Tupy said that when the stay-at-home order was first given, craft brewers' liquor store sales suffered. "It was the toilet paper phenomena with beer. People were stocking up on the cheapest beer and maybe overlooking the craft beer."
He said the other side of their business, the taproom, is hurt by being closed to other than take-out. And he said the closure hurts overall marketing for beers they sell in liquor stores, bars and restaurants.
"In the taproom, people come in and try beers and listen to music. We can do good marketing. People stop in and try a Mad Butcher or something because they're in town or they just stop by, and if they like it, we tell them they can buy it in the liquor stores. But now we don't have that."
He said it's also difficult to try to introduce new beers during the pandemic.
"The distributors and liquor stores maybe don't want to add a new beer right now when they're not sure what's going on. So we're just working with our distributors and liquor stores as much as we can. We rely on them and we rely on them even more now."
Container shortage
The Fenskes have been doing online ordering and curbside pickup of growlers and crowlers seven days a week.
"We still have to make our payments. The cooler costs the same to run no matter what," Fenske said.
McQuery has been doing pickup orders and on Tuesdays and Thursdays he does deliveries to nearby Waseca. "We've averaged five to 15 deliveries a day."
The brewery always has partnered with nearby Pleasant Grove Pizza, which used to deliver pizzas to people at the brewery. Now Pleasant Grove does pizza deliveries to people's homes the same hours that Half Pint Brewing does beer deliveries.
McQuery said he's had pretty good sales of crowlers, selling 1,440 of them since the shutdown
"Now, of course, there's a can and container shortage. You can't find them because everyone's buying them."
He ordered growler and crowler containers a couple of weeks ago, but they won't even ship until near the end of the month. Cans are also in short supply.
Fenske said he's in decent shape for cans and containers.
"I ordered a bunch the minute I heard the shutdown was coming." He even had enough to help out a fellow brewer in Worthington, sending him 500 extra cans. "When his order came in, he sent 500 back. You have to help each other out."
Looking to reopen
Tupy, who with his wife, Tami, also owns Liv Aveda Salon and Spa, has been working on plans for reopening both businesses June 1. He said there hasn't been a lot of information about the best ways to reopen breweries.
"I look at the guidance but I'm not exactly sure what that will be," Tupy said. "I've probably gone overboard on what we're planning to do. I've looked at guidance from other states, but we haven't received any here yet."
Fenske said they expect they'll have to remove half of their seating when they reopen.
"We're looking at ways to ensure tables are cleaned between each customer. We probably won't have cribbage boards and things on the tables. We have a plan. We'll do what we can," he said. "We miss our customers. Part of the reason of what we do is the social interaction, and I miss that. Greeting people and finding out where they're from. We've had people from all over the country."
McQuery said he won't have any problem with separation for guests, at least not when it's nice out.
"As far as I know, we're the only farm brewery in the state. I have nine acres here, so spreading people out won't be a problem. Of course we'll be weather dependent. I can still have 60 or 70 people out here and social distance. We'll wait to see what they allow us to do."
McQuery is also expecting the guidance will be to have half the seating inside the brewery.
Commented
