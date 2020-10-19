Next month Mankato Brewery and Lupulin Brewing Co. in Big Lake are teaming up again to produce the limited-edition Hazy Hero IPA, and craft beer enthusiasts can rest easy knowing that drinking a pint of the brew will go toward a good cause.
“This will be our third year doing Hero,” said Tim Tupy, founder of Mankato Brewery. “We are doing a kickoff event on Nov. 2 at the brewery. Our goal is to raise anywhere from $1,500 to $2,000 that night for the Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund.”
The event, which also will feature live music from local neo-folk band the Divers, will have limited seating, with a capacity of 126 people, to adequately social distance to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Tupy encouraged anyone interested in attending to reserve a table. The event will also be streamed live on Facebook.
The cancer fund and growMANkato, a grassroots effort to raise awareness about men’s health, was spearheaded by Jonathan Zierdt — former CEO and president of Greater Mankato Growth, and Chris Harstad, current chair and co-founder growMANkato — in 2013 to provide education, support and financial assistance for people battling cancer in and around Mankato.
Harstad was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2007 and is now in remission. Zierdt was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2013 and died last year. This is their seventh year aimed at drawing attention to men’s health issues.
“We want men to go and have an annual physical exam just to make sure that if there’s anything there, it’s caught early,” Harstad said. “The other thing is doing some self-checks as well.”
Maureen Gustafson, donor relations and program director for the Mankato Area Foundation, oversees the JZ Cancer Fund. She said that funding, raised by donations, also distributes about 1,000 care boxes to cancer patients and their families each year in the Mankato area.
“It includes a warm blanket, a journal and a pen and an award-winning cookbook that has nutrient-rich recipes for people going through cancer treatment,” Gustafson said.
“They get a gift card that assists them in paying for transportation, paying for prescriptions or anything else that might be comforting to them as they go through the process.”
Tupy met Zierdt while serving on the board for Greater Mankato Growth while Zierdt was president and CEO. Zierdt reached out to Tupy when his brother, Jeff, expressed interest in opening a brewery in Big Lake about five years ago.
The two began corresponding over email and on the phone about the brewery business as he prepared to open Lupulin Brewing Co.
In 2018, Jeff Zierdt proposed they brew a limited-edition beer to raise money for the fund and foundation. It will be on sale at the Nov. 2 event, which will feature live music, food and the kick-off for No-Shave November, where volunteers grow a beard for the month to jumpstart conversations and to raise cancer awareness.
Dr. Chaun Cox, a physician at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato, will be this year’s celebrity ambassador. Along with getting a shave at the socially distanced brewery event and growing a beard, Cox will spend the month raising awareness and money for the JZ Cancer fund and the growMANkato Foundation.
Cox encourages men to pay attention to their health by seeing their doctor regularly for preventive cancer screening. He said testicular cancer in particular has a high cure rate when caught early on, but that requires regular self-checks and exams.
Throughout November, Cox also will be making “house calls” by putting up a large cutout of his head on donors’ lawns to raise money for education, awareness and support to people battling cancer.
“It’s nice to step back for a little bit, have some fun with it and have an opportunity to remind guys that, ‘yes, they do need to get seen, yes, it is important, and no, their significant other isn’t just harping on them. There are some things we can do to impact our quality and quantity of life.”
Along with a dollar donated for every pint sold at Mankato Brewery on Nov. 2, Tupy said Hazy Hero IPA will be distributed to bars and restaurants throughout the state and beyond, from St. Cloud and Duluth to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Rochester, with 10 cents for every pint of beer sold going to the cancer fund and foundation. He hopes to raise up to $8,000 through beer sales this year.
Each fall both breweries participate in the brewing process. Last year it was held at Lupulin and this year, on Sept. 30, Tupy invited staff from both breweries and members of the Mankato Area Foundation to spend the day brewing and socializing at Mankato Brewery.
“Jonathan died in the spring of 2019, so last year it was still really fresh in everybody’s mind and it was a very emotional time brewing it,” Tupy said.
“This time I felt like it was a celebration of his life — talking about all of our memories of him, getting together and celebrating a great man by making a great beer that does great things for the foundation.”
