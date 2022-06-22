BLUE EARTH — An 80-year-old Bricelyn man died in a three-vehicle crash early Tuesday evening on Interstate 90 at Blue Earth. Three motorhome occupants suffered injuries in the crash.
John William Brooks died at the scene of the crash, the State Patrol said.
Brooks was driving a 1978 Chevrolet Nova east on the interstate at 5 p.m. when it crashed with an eastbound 2004 Ford F150 pickup driven by Joel Luther Robinson, 36, of Wells. The Nova then crossed the median and collided with a westbound 2016 Winnebago motorhome, the patrol said.
The Winnebago's driver, Chad Ryan Yarrington, 44, of Plymouth, Michigan, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital in Blue Earth. Two of his six passengers were injured. Elena Marie Yarrington, 15, and Sara Susan Yarrington, 44, both of of Plymouth, Michigan, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital in Blue Earth.
Robinson was not injured.
