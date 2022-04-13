BLUE EARTH — A Bricelyn man was injured Tuesday morning when the car he was driving left the road and crashed at an intersection near the Blue Earth-Elmore township line in Faribault County.
Cesar Hinostroza, 30, was driving a westbound Chevrolet Aveo on 70th Street at 8:39 a.m. when the vehicle entered a ditch and hit a driveway approach, Faribault County deputies said.
Hinostroza was airlifted from the crash scene to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester, where his injuries were treated before he was released, deputies said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.