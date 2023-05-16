ST. PETER — The Highway 99 Minnesota River Bridge in St. Peter will close to traffic 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Flooding along the river prompted the closure, a Minnesota Department of Transportation press release said.
The historic Highway 99 truss bridge was designated as a detour route while a section of Highway 22 just south of St. Peter is under construction. During the bridge closure, Highway 99 traffic will be detoured to Le Sueur County Road 21 (Golf Course Road), to Shankaska Creek Road and then Highway 22, Highway 14 and Highway 169.
The bridge will remain closed until the Minnesota River's waters recede and safety inspectors examine the structure.
MnDOT crews continue to monitor flooded highways. Bridges and highways impacted by floods will require inspection prior to reopening.
