For more than a decade, Mike and Cathy Brennan persevered in redeveloping the former Ember’s restaurant site next to the Veterans Memorial Bridge in downtown Mankato.
Mike Brennan recently showed off the completed Bridge Plaza, a five-story office and apartment building, as tenants settled in.
CliftonLarsonAllen has the entire third floor. Brennan Companies, Coldwell Banker Fisher Group, Widseth Smith Nolting architects and engineers and Jaguar Communications occupy the second floor.
The fourth floor is currently an open space, and apartments are on the fifth floor.
Brennan said they’re in negotiations with other tenants for the fourth floor. “There’s some movement even with COVID. That’s been nice to see.”
He said five of the six apartments are under lease, including one that will be occupied by the Brennans.
A large training/meeting room on the second floor opens to a large deck overlooking the silo mural. It can be rented out and will be offered for free to nonprofits to hold meetings or other events.
The first floor includes a large lobby with an Italian marble floor and other so-far vacant spaces.
“We’re in final negotiations with a fitness club and office user on the first floor and potential interest by others.”
Brennan also has space on the first floor he hopes to locate a bistro. Despite the devastating toll the pandemic has had on restaurants, he said there has been interest in the space.
“I’m encouraged that there’s this much interest in the middle of a pandemic. It’s stable.”
The $16.2 million project was completed right on time and was a just over budget due to more-than-expected soil corrections and some design snafus, Brennan said.
He said getting the building done on time was helped by the relatively mild winter this year, “and more importantly, Scott Jones, our project superintendent, did a fabulous job managing the day-to-day construction activities, as did VP Joe Brennan managing contracts, costs, and correspondence,” Brennan said.
“We had great subcontractors, mostly local.”
Great views
Jeff Lang, principal at CLA, said their office space, which takes up the third floor, is stunning.
“It’s a very nice, new, modern office. We’re very excited about our location. We have a deck that will be a big benefit for our staff and clients. It’s a very nice layout. Mike did a great job on the building,” Lang said.
CLA is a wealth advisory, outsourcing, audit, tax, and consulting firm with 35-40 staff in the Mankato office.
“We have great views,” Lang said. “The silos with the Native American art is really nice. That was a nice addition to downtown.”
He said CLA has been growing in recent years and he expects more growth. “It’s a good community, and there are a lot of opportunities here. We look forward to continue growing and helping our clients and the community.”
With plenty of windows and an open floor plan, there are views aplenty in Bridge Plaza. The silo murals and bridge are visible on one side, with downtown views on the other sides.
Unique stonework
The exterior has plenty of glacier buff Kasota stone, a local rock that’s been used extensively since the settling of the city.
But half of the exterior is Alabama Sterling stone. Both the Kasota stone and the Alabama quarry are owned by Vetter Stone.
“The two stones really came together well,” Brennan said. He said he hasn’t seen the Alabama stone used, at least in large quantities, locally.
He first saw the light-colored Alabama stone years ago when the late Howard Vetter was giving a tour of buildings in Minneapolis that had used Vetter’s stone.
“He pointed out Target headquarters that had the glacier buff Kasota stone and a little of the Alabama Sterling, and I never forgot that look,” Brennan said.
