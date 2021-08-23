MAPLETON — A section of Blue Earth County Road 7 will close to traffic during a bridge replacement project that begins Wednesday.
Drivers should expect the section between Blue Earth County Road 191 (111th Street) and 105th Street in Mapleton Township to be closed until mid-November.
Blue Earth County Road 7 through traffic will be detoured via Blue Earth County Road 29, Highway 22 and Faribault County Road 20/Blue Earth County Road 46.
The intersection of Blue Earth County Roads 7 and 191 will remain open from the north and east for access to Daly Park.
For more information, contact the Blue Earth County Highway Department at 304-4025.
