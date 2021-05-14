MANKATO — A section of Blue Earth County Road 41 will be closed to traffic during a bridge replacement project slated to begin Tuesday.
Thru-traffic will be detoured via Highway 83 and Blue Earth County Road 90 until the section between Blue Earth County Road 183 and Blue Earth County Road 90 in Mankato Township reopens in mid-June.
The bridge replacement project, which started in 2020, includes regrading and reconstruction of the bridge approaches to current 55 mph design standards, widening shoulders, replacing drainage pipes within the right of way, placing new gravel base and paving.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.