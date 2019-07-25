Victoria Beth Wendler was born on August 3, 1983 to Mark and Connie(Cowdin) Wendler. She spent most of her life in Janesville and St Peter Minnesota before leaving home. She passed away on Saturday July 20, 2019 at the age o 35 from complications of surgery. She was surrounded by her fiance …
Aloys Delton 'Del' Eichers age 88 passed peacefully at home in Canton, GA on April 26, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife Joyce (Austad) in 1999, sister Mary (Eichers) Lilien and brother, Al 'Bud' Eichers. Survived by children Carrie White, Roxanne Wilson (Steve), Mike Eichers (Margaret), 7…
