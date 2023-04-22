By Holly Marie Moore
Until Thursday, Bridges Community School fourth grader Aria Taylor Londgren and Janet Prehn had never met. But they’ve been writing to each other since December.
The two are both participants in Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota’s Reasons to Write pen pal program, which teams up Bridges fourth graders and volunteer pen pals who are 55 and older.
While they’ve only been writing for a little while, Taylor Londgren and Prehn have learned they have quite a bit in common, with both having connections to Mount Kato and twins in their families.
But they’ve also talked about their interests, life outside of school and how they each grew up, including Taylor Londgren’s life on the farm.
“I talked about what I do on the farm and what are some of my jobs that I do,” she said.
Prehn said she’s also gotten to learn about Taylor Londgren’s interest in music and how she’s going to be in a recital in May.
Some of their conversations also have given them insight into the different times they grew up in.
“One of the ice breakers was an invention that you remember. I told her that I remember when TV started,” Prehn said.
“My life has all been with TV,” Taylor Londgren added.
The pair finally got the chance to meet Thursday, when the program’s 43 pen pal pairs gathered at Crossview Covenant Church for ice breaker questions, a game of Minnesota trivia and more.
Taylor Londgren surprised Prehn with a dozen eggs from the chickens on her farm.
Prehn said the pen pal program has been a great opportunity for both generations to interact with each other, adding that they both have something to teach the other.
“It’s just a joy to interact with young people and be able to learn what their interests are and their talents are and support them in that,” she said. “I’m very optimistic about the future when I meet young people.”
Mary Cassem, Active Aging Program administrator for Catholic Charities, said the Reasons to Write program, which is about 10 years old, is a win-win for everyone involved.
She added that not only does it help keep its older participants active, but it helps teach young kids about a different generation while helping them practice their writing, penmanship and reading skills.
“The students learn about the history and how their pen pals were raised and the differences between them. The pen pals, they just get such a hoot out of the kids because the kids write such very interesting letters and talk about what goes on in their lives. They’re both learning from each other,” Cassem said.
Since it started, the program has expanded from having participants in just one fourth grade classroom to two.
Taylor Londgren said she and Prehn plan to stay in touch, with Prehn planning to attend her recital.
“It’s been fun to be able to talk with someone that isn’t just your family and that you get to know,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.