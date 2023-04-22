Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County. Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County. Mississippi River at Fridley abv 37th Ave NE affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns, Sherburne and Wright Counties. Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Sibley, Le Sueur and Scott Counties. Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Carver, Sibley and Scott Counties. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Carver, Dakota, Hennepin and Scott Counties. Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Brown, Nicollet and Blue Earth Counties. Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Yellow Medicine, Renville and Chippewa Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Yellow Medicine, Lac qui Parle and Chippewa Counties. Minnesota River At Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties. Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County. South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County. Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Dakota, Pierce and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Pierce and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Dakota, Washington and Ramsey Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Dakota, Pierce, Goodhue and Washington Counties. Mississippi River At Hwy 169 at Champlin affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. Mississippi River AT Hwy 610 @ Brooklyn Pk affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. St Croix River at Stillwater affecting St. Croix, Pierce and Washington Counties. Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Snake River At Mora affecting Kanabec County. Eau Claire River NEAR Fall Creek affecting Eau Claire County. Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County. Chippewa River at Durand affecting Dunn, Pepin and Buffalo Counties. ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Minnesota... Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County. .Snowmelt water and recent rain continues to make it into the river system. Rivers are cresting or will be cresting over the next few days. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Minnesota River At New Ulm. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 845 PM CDT Friday, the stage was 805.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 845 PM CDT Friday was 805.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 805.9 feet early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 800.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 806.0 feet on 04/05/2011. &&