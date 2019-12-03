NORTH MANKATO — As Mankato Area Public Schools officials dive into facility planning, the leaders of the Bridges Community School parent organization have a proposition: a Bridges middle school.
Alex and Cassie Ramerth held a meeting Monday evening for parents and others interested in their proposal. They are hosting a second meeting 7 p.m. Thursday in the school auditorium.
The co-presidents of the Bridges Advisory Committee don’t yet have a proposed location or any other specifics for their idea. They’re starting with gauging interest and hope to build a “ground swell” of support.
“It might be a long, arduous process, but we want to get the ball rolling,” Cassie told the 20 people who came to discuss the proposal Monday night.
Bridges is a magnet elementary school in lower North Mankato that is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. With just over 200 students, enrollment is open to all kindergarten through fifth graders in the district and decided by a lottery.
Parents on Monday listed off some of the school’s unique approaches they prize the most, including enhanced parent involvement, daily cross-age mentoring and use of the Core Knowledge curriculum.
Alex Ramerth pointed to state standardized test results as proof the school’s special approach is succeeding.
Nearly 86% of Bridges students met or exceeded targets on math and reading tests last year, compared to the statewide averages of 54% in math and 58% in reading.
Ramerth suggested a Bridges middle school could continue the elementary school’s tradition of trying out innovations in education. He proposed focuses on nature-based learning, social-emotional development, community service and partnerships.
“I think Mankato is ready for a third option,” he said, referring to the district’s two existing middle schools.
A few of Monday’s parent attendees said they were concerned about one potential drawback: transitioning to a traditional district school could be more difficult for students if it is delayed until high school. Other parents suggested extra social-emotional education would give students more tools for the transition.
Bridges Principal Robin Courrier said now is an optimal time to explore the feasibility of an alternative middle school. District leaders are now studying facility needs to accommodate growing enrollment. That process could result in a referendum request for local tax dollars to build new schools or expand existing schools.
Supt. Paul Peterson has met with the Ramerths and he welcomes all input from parents as the facility planning progresses.
The Ramerths are collecting surveys from Bridges parents about their level of support for a middle school and said they will decide their next steps after reviewing the data.
