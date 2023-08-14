Brit Floyd set to perform in Mankato
MANKATO — Brit Floyd, one of the premier Pink Floyd tribute bands, will perform Nov. 18 in the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato.
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Tuesday; prices start at $39.50.
Brit Floyd’s 2023 tour celebrates 50 years of the Pink Floyd’s musical masterpiece “The Dark Side of the Moon.” The show will feature classic tracks from the album such as “Time,” “Money,” “Us and Them” and “The Great Gig in the Sky.”
The set list also will include other highlights from Pink Floyd’s catalog including tracks from “The Wall,” “Wish You Were Here,” “Animals,” “The Division Bell,” “Medal” and more.
The Free Press
