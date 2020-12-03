WASECA — A man's jaw reportedly was broken during a dispute over a business dealing in Waseca.
An employee at a Waseca business reported he was punched in the face on Nov. 16 by Jon Alen Jackson, 37, of Gaylord. The complainant said he had a meeting with Jackson's boss and Jackson pushed him against a window and punched him. The complainant had a broken jaw, loose teeth and swelling, according to a court complaint.
The boss told an investigator the complainant was belligerent and would not give him his money back after failing to complete a contracted job. The boss said the complainant came at him before Jackson pushed and punched him.
Jackson was charged with felony assault Thursday in Waseca County District Court.
